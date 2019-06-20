Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hackett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Hackett Obituary
David Hackett

Anderson - David Wayne Hackett, 60, of Anderson, SC passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home.

Born on December 22, 1958; he was the husband to Patsy Watson Hackett and a Veteran of the US Navy.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepsons: RJ Carter (Michelle) and Adam Weaver; brother: Jeff Hackett; sister: Paula Vincentt; grandchildren: Trinity, Gabriel, and Asher; and stepmother: Margaret Kay Wilbanks.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2pm at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel and will be officiated by Rev. Sam Duncan. Burial will follow at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Military Rites.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1pm-2pm, at the South Chapel.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now