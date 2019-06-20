|
David Hackett
Anderson - David Wayne Hackett, 60, of Anderson, SC passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home.
Born on December 22, 1958; he was the husband to Patsy Watson Hackett and a Veteran of the US Navy.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepsons: RJ Carter (Michelle) and Adam Weaver; brother: Jeff Hackett; sister: Paula Vincentt; grandchildren: Trinity, Gabriel, and Asher; and stepmother: Margaret Kay Wilbanks.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2pm at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel and will be officiated by Rev. Sam Duncan. Burial will follow at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Military Rites.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1pm-2pm, at the South Chapel.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 20, 2019