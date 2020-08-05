1/1
David M. Rainey
David M. Rainey

Anderson - Mr. David Rainey, 77, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. He is survived by his two siblings, Margaret Willis and John Robert Rainey; and a host relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Elizabeth Hunter Rainey; and five siblings, Iola Rainey, Bettie Ann Rainey Moss, Lester Rainey, Jimmy Rainey, and J.B. "Jack" Rainey.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Starr. Friends may pay their respects and send floral arrangements on Thursday from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
