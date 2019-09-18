|
|
David Phillips
Honea Path - David Bob Phillips, 72, husband of Eula Linda Fleming Phillips, of Pruitt St., died September 16, 2019 at AnMed Health.
Born in Honea Path, he was the son of Bob and Nellie Ables Phillips. He attended Donalds Church of God and was retired from Timken Company.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are one son, Sam Phillips (Chrissy) of Honea Path and one daughter, Renee Phillips of Honea Path; two grandchildren, Katlyn and Lauren Phillips.
Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Donalds Church of God with the Rev. James Ray Lollis officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Pruitt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parkerwhitepruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 18, 2019