Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center
The Tribute Room
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Rutledge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Thomas Rutledge


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Thomas Rutledge Obituary
David Thomas Rutledge

Anderson - February 28, 1969- October 17, 2019

David Thomas Rutledge, age 50, of Anderson, joined his heavenly family on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Born in Anderson, SC on February 28, 1969, he was a son of the late Thomas Wilson Rutledge and Anne Schwert Radnor.

David, known affectionately as "Cheeto" was an avid Clemson Tiger fan who loved classic and muscle cars. He enjoyed fishing, cooking out, and spending time with his friends. He made friends easily and was always the life of the party.

He attended TL Hanna High School and was formerly employed by Anderson Textiles, Owens Corning and Temco.

He is survived by his daughter, Emily Rutledge, who was the light of his life. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Rutledge, his brother, William "Bill" Rutledge (Ashley), and his favorite nephew, Turner Rutledge.

The family will receive friends at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Tuesday, November 5th from 1:00pm - 3:00pm. A memorial service will follow at 3:00pm in The Tribute Room.

Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to AIM, 1202 South Murray Avenue, Anderson, SC 29624 or the Anderson Free Clinic, 414 North Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the Rutledge Family. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -