David Thomas Rutledge
Anderson - February 28, 1969- October 17, 2019
David Thomas Rutledge, age 50, of Anderson, joined his heavenly family on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Born in Anderson, SC on February 28, 1969, he was a son of the late Thomas Wilson Rutledge and Anne Schwert Radnor.
David, known affectionately as "Cheeto" was an avid Clemson Tiger fan who loved classic and muscle cars. He enjoyed fishing, cooking out, and spending time with his friends. He made friends easily and was always the life of the party.
He attended TL Hanna High School and was formerly employed by Anderson Textiles, Owens Corning and Temco.
He is survived by his daughter, Emily Rutledge, who was the light of his life. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Rutledge, his brother, William "Bill" Rutledge (Ashley), and his favorite nephew, Turner Rutledge.
The family will receive friends at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Tuesday, November 5th from 1:00pm - 3:00pm. A memorial service will follow at 3:00pm in The Tribute Room.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to AIM, 1202 South Murray Avenue, Anderson, SC 29624 or the Anderson Free Clinic, 414 North Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29621.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the Rutledge Family. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019