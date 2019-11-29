|
|
David U. Ayers
Piedmont, SC - David Underwood Ayers, 69, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Born in Abbeville, SC, he was the son of the late Rufus Henry and Mary Lena Crawford Ayers. Mr. Ayers was a graduate of Abbeville High School and Lander College. He was a retired conductor with CSX Railroad with 25 years of service. He enjoyed golf and Clemson Tiger Football. He was a Methodist.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Jane Frick Ayers; daughter, Audrey Ayers Noble (Michael) of Powdersville; son, David Trent Ayers of Piedmont; granddaughter, Laney Elizabeth Noble; two sisters, Ruthie Ayers Edmunds (Barry) of Abbeville and Mary Anne Rice (Billy) of Seneca; and five nieces, Meg Ferguson, Kathy Alley, Mandy Brown, Jennifer Nelson, and Marianna Fleming.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church Organ Fund, P.O. Box 656, Abbeville, SC 29620.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019