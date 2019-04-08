Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
David Vaughn Obituary
David Vaughn

Anderson, SC - Mr. David C. Vaughn passed away April 5, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center. He was born in Anderson, SC and was the son of the late William Claude Vaughn and Eleanor Plonka Vaughn. David served 17 years in the US Navy and after retirement worked at Owens Corning Fiberglas. He loved his family, his best fur-baby, Sammie and was an avid Clemson Tiger Fan.

David is survived by his sisters, Mary Anne Vaughn (Martin) of Anderson, SC, Gini Fountain (Todd) of Fountain Inn, SC; adopted sister Pippa Hernandez of Anderson, SC; nieces, Dawn Panik and Jessica Mercer; and nephews Jason Byrum and Austin Seabrook.

In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Jane Vaughn.

The family will greet family and friends from 6 pm - 8 pm at the McDougald Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the McDougald Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dwight Greene officiating. Interment will follow at the M.J. Dolly Cooper VA Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to the , 4899 Bellfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 8, 2019
