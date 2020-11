Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Davontae's life story with friends and family

Share Davontae's life story with friends and family

Davontae (Dee) Jackson IV



Davontae (Dee) Jackson IV age 13, of 431 Glenwood Street Apt D-2 passed Saturday. Graveside services will be Friday 3:00P.M. at New Hopewell Baptist Church. The family is at 225 Breazeale St. Apt #33 Belton S.C. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store