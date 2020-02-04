|
Dawn Johnson
Belton - Dawn L. Johnson, 49, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born in Bennettsville, SC, she was the daughter of Jimmy Dixon and Cynthia Williams. She is preceded in death by her parents and two siblings. She's survived by three children, Devante Dixon and Taylar Johnson of the home and Kenneth Miller of Anderson, SC; three brothers, Steve Dixon of GA, Carlos Williams of Charlotte, NC, and Earl Anderson of York, PA; sisters, Juliena McDonald of Charlotte, NC and Dana Williams of Chesterfield, SC.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, February 6th at 11 am at Marvin Mattison Memorial Chapel, D.B. Walker Funeral Services. The body will be on view Wednesday, February 5th from 12 noon-8 pm.
The family is at the home, 1924 Amity Road, Belton, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020