Services
D B Walker Funeral Service
311 Cleveland Ave
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 226-4354
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawn Johnson Obituary
Dawn Johnson

Belton - Dawn L. Johnson, 49, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born in Bennettsville, SC, she was the daughter of Jimmy Dixon and Cynthia Williams. She is preceded in death by her parents and two siblings. She's survived by three children, Devante Dixon and Taylar Johnson of the home and Kenneth Miller of Anderson, SC; three brothers, Steve Dixon of GA, Carlos Williams of Charlotte, NC, and Earl Anderson of York, PA; sisters, Juliena McDonald of Charlotte, NC and Dana Williams of Chesterfield, SC.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, February 6th at 11 am at Marvin Mattison Memorial Chapel, D.B. Walker Funeral Services. The body will be on view Wednesday, February 5th from 12 noon-8 pm.

The family is at the home, 1924 Amity Road, Belton, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -