Dayton Sellers
Honea Path - Dayton Gayle Sellers, 18, of Honea Path passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born, April 13, 2001, in Greenwood to her loving parents, Kevin and Belinda Blanchett Sellers.
Dayton was an avid horse enthusiast and many happy hours were spent trail riding. She enjoyed bonfires, hunting, four-wheelers and dancing. Dayton was considered by her mother to be a 'country lady,' a young woman who never met a stranger and generously gave of her time to others. She was the salt of the Earth with a smile that would light up the room. Dayton cherished time spent with her family and many friends and will be best remembered for her contagious laugh. She was adored by all who were fortunate enough to know her. A former member of Grace United Methodist Church, Dayton was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Robert Sellers and Ester Sellers Roach.
Dayton is survived by her parents, Kevin and Belinda, special twin brother, Devin Sellers, and sister, Jena Mobley, all of the home. She also leaves behind her half-sister, Kortney Sellers, of Anderson; maternal grandparents, Clyde and Annette Blanchett, of Abbeville; aunts, Dana Clinkscales (Jack) of Honea Path and Dawn Blanchett of Greenwood; uncles, Terry Sellers and Troy Sellers, both of Georgia and a wide circle of extended family and friends, including a number of cousins.
Dayton will be placed in Grace United Methodist Church in Abbeville at 3:00PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 for viewing. A service to celebrate Dayton's life will begin at 5:00PM in the church with Rev. Jason Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the home, 293 Dallas Rd., Honea Path, SC.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Dayton, may be sent to - Greenville, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville is assisting the Sellers family.
