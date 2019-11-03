Services
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-2220
Dea. Calvin Woodson "Bobby" Clinkscales

Dea. Calvin Woodson "Bobby" Clinkscales Obituary
Dea. Calvin "Bobby" Woodson Clinkscales

Anderson - Dea. Calvin "Bobby" Woodson Clinkscales, U S Army Veteran, age 84, of Anderson, South Carolina entered his eternal rest on Oct. 31, 2019.

Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019 at Royal Baptist Church, Anderson, South Carolina.

Interment will be in the Anderson Memorial Garden Cemetery, Anderson, South Carolina.

Dea. Clinkscales will be placed in the church at 11:00 am Wednesday until hour of service.

Survivors include his wife Manuella Clinkscales; children: Donnye Clinkscales, Hudie Clinkscales, Nicko Crosby, Sharia Clinkscales; sister: Martha Parks; brother: Lester Clinkscales; 6 grandchildren

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Royal Baptist Church, Anderson, South Carolina .

Local arrangements made by Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home of Anderson, SC. Courtesy announcement by Mack's Funeral Home & Cremation Service- Hartwell Chaepl. www.macksfuneralhome.com (706) 376-7566.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
