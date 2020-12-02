1/1
Dean Page
Dean Page

Anderson - Wade Dean Page, 68, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 with his family by his side.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Farris E. and Caroline Hutchison Page. Dean graduated from T. L. Hanna High School in 1970, went on to receive his undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina and his Master's Degree at Clemson University. After a successful career in the family owned and operated Ideal Loan and Local Finance Companies, Dean went on to work and retire from providing care and support to his treasured students in Anderson School District 5.

Dean was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and sang in the sanctuary choir, and was a member of the Baraca Chorus. He was the former director of the Preschool Sunday School, and Chairman of the Child Development Center Committee.

He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Brian Page; daughters, Sarah E. Page and Kelly Kay and her sons, Remmington Alexander Simmons (Anna) of Ridgeland, SC and Aaron Langford of Anderson, SC; niece, Alisha Page Brock (Ray) of Gainesville, VA; and nephews, Benson Lee Page, Jr. (Sheryl) of Anderson, and Brandon Page, of Jacksonville, FLA; and several great nieces and nephews. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Benson Lee Page, Sr. and Gene Welborn Page, and sister-in-law, Cindy Page.

Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, December 4 at Sullivan-King Mortuary. Due to Covid Pandemic concerns, the family will have a private service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621 or First Baptist Church, 307 Manning Street, Anderson, SC 29624.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
