Debbie Beebe
Anderson - Debbie Lynn Beebe, 58, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born May 9, 1962 in Anderson, SC, she is the daughter of the late Hoyt Eugene Beebe and Elizabeth Alewine Beebe. Debbie was a graduate of North Anderson Annex for Special Needs and worked many years at the Anderson County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. She was a longtime participant in The Special Olympics
and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sisters, Theressa Russell (William), Tammy Phillips (Phil), and Pamala Compton (Ricky) all of Anderson, SC; brother, Ricky Beebe (Tina) of Anderson, SC; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home of Justin and Ashley, 700 Walker Rd., Pendleton, SC 29670. WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM