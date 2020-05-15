Resources
Iva, SC - January 20, 1957 - May 13, 2020

Deborah Teasley Smith, 63, wife of Michael Eugene Smith of Iva, SC, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Born in Oconee County, SC on January 20, 1957, she was a daughter of the late James Stubblefield and Mary Elizabeth Rochester Lee.

She retired from Owens-Corning Fiberglas after 32 years service.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Eugene Smith, and her children, Jennifer Smith, Rhonda Harris, Catherine Caldwell, Frankie Teasley, Katie Short, Megan Smith, April Smith, Tony Smith, and Jeremy Broome. She is also survived by her brother, John Lee, sister, Judy Calcutt and 20 grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by a brother, Clyde Edward Lee and a sister, Shirley Payne.

Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 12:00 noon -2:30pm at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625.

Graveside services will follow at 3:00 pm at New Silver Brook Cemetery with Rev. Danny Keen and Rev. Rick Hilton officiating. Social distancing is to be observed.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 15 to May 16, 2020
