HAPPY 5th Mother's Day & Birthday (May 20th)
in Heaven Mama/Gran-Gran
We are grateful to God for every memory and carry you with us for the new ones, always longing to have you here, but also imagining you saying, Lord,
"Here I am
Please take this heart
Lord I need all that You are
Capture me now
Let Your mercy rain down
I'm waiting for just
One touch of Your hand,
Here I am,"
and then, a smile appears because YOU are truly deserving!
Never forgotten and forever loved,
Lakeisha, Absalon, Junior, Rico, Immanuel, Solomon, and Deborah
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 12, 2019