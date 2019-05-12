Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ann Simmons Richardson

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Deborah Ann Simmons Richardson In Memoriam
HAPPY 5th Mother's Day & Birthday (May 20th)

in Heaven Mama/Gran-Gran

We are grateful to God for every memory and carry you with us for the new ones, always longing to have you here, but also imagining you saying, Lord,

"Here I am

Please take this heart

Lord I need all that You are

Capture me now

Let Your mercy rain down

I'm waiting for just

One touch of Your hand,

Here I am,"

and then, a smile appears because YOU are truly deserving!

Never forgotten and forever loved,

Lakeisha, Absalon, Junior, Rico, Immanuel, Solomon, and Deborah
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.