Deborah Kirby
Saint Matthews - Deborah Kirby, 67, passed away April 17, 2019 at home. She was born on March 15, 1952 in Anderson, South Carolina to Robert & the late Gloria (Masters) Hill.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Larry Kirby; her sons, Wesley (Kim) Brown, Andy (Carrie) Brown; and three grand-children, Blair, Tyler and Lindsey; and her sister, Rebecca.
There will be a Memorial Service held at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 21, 2019