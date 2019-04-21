Services
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Kirby


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deborah Kirby Obituary
Deborah Kirby

Saint Matthews - Deborah Kirby, 67, passed away April 17, 2019 at home. She was born on March 15, 1952 in Anderson, South Carolina to Robert & the late Gloria (Masters) Hill.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Larry Kirby; her sons, Wesley (Kim) Brown, Andy (Carrie) Brown; and three grand-children, Blair, Tyler and Lindsey; and her sister, Rebecca.

There will be a Memorial Service held at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
Download Now