Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah McClimon Greene

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deborah McClimon Greene Obituary
Deborah McClimon Greene

Anderson - Deborah McClimon Greene, 56, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Deborah was born in Tacoma, WA, where her father served in the US Air Force. In 1965 the family moved to SC, where her father began his civilian career. She was preceded in death by her father, Hugh P. McClimon, who died in December of 2018.

Deborah began taking music lessons at age 4. Music became a lifelong passion and career. Deborah graduated from USC on December 31, 1986 with a Bachelor of Music degree. She taught violin, piano, guitar, and cello lessons for much of her adult life.

For the past ten years, she was the principal chair 2nd violinist in the Anderson Symphony Orchestra of GAMAC. Deborah was also an active writer in the Foothills Writers Guild.

She leaves behind her husband, William E. Greene; daughter, Katherine Ann Draisen; son-in-law, Jonathan Draisen; mother, Carole Ann McClimon; and brother, Hugh P. McClimon, Jr.

A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, 6/29/2019, at 1:00 pm at St. John's United Methodist Church in Anderson, SC.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to a charity, or to the GAMAC fund being started, in memory of Deborah McClimon Greene, and designated to go to the GAMAC Endowment through the Foothills Community Foundation.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now