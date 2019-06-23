Deborah McClimon Greene



Anderson - Deborah McClimon Greene, 56, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness.



Deborah was born in Tacoma, WA, where her father served in the US Air Force. In 1965 the family moved to SC, where her father began his civilian career. She was preceded in death by her father, Hugh P. McClimon, who died in December of 2018.



Deborah began taking music lessons at age 4. Music became a lifelong passion and career. Deborah graduated from USC on December 31, 1986 with a Bachelor of Music degree. She taught violin, piano, guitar, and cello lessons for much of her adult life.



For the past ten years, she was the principal chair 2nd violinist in the Anderson Symphony Orchestra of GAMAC. Deborah was also an active writer in the Foothills Writers Guild.



She leaves behind her husband, William E. Greene; daughter, Katherine Ann Draisen; son-in-law, Jonathan Draisen; mother, Carole Ann McClimon; and brother, Hugh P. McClimon, Jr.



A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, 6/29/2019, at 1:00 pm at St. John's United Methodist Church in Anderson, SC.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to a charity, or to the GAMAC fund being started, in memory of Deborah McClimon Greene, and designated to go to the GAMAC Endowment through the Foothills Community Foundation.



