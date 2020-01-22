Services
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
Debra Ann Ballard King

Debra Ann Ballard King Obituary
Debra Ann Ballard King

Honea Path - Debra Ann Ballard King, 63, widow of the late William King, resident of Tribble St, died Tuesday at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Anderson County August 4, 1956 to the late Robert and Nettie Louise Burton Ballard, she was a Home Health Care provider and an avid reader. She was a member of Williamston Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Rita Lindsay of Belton; her sons, Robert Clinton King of the home, and David King of Belton; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; her sisters, Tammie Howard of Belton, Pamela Beebe of Anderson, and Connie Sanders of North Dakota. She was predeceased by her parents, her step dad Jack J Powell, and her sister Robbie Jean Ballard.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday at 1:00 PM from Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Richard Fostner officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

The family is at the home of her son, Clint King, 324 Tribble St. Honea Path.

Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.coxfuneralhome1882.com

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
