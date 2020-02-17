|
|
Debra Bernice Taylor
Anderson - Debra Bernice Taylor, 60, of Anderson, SC, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 with her family by her side.
Born July 10, 1959, in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of Sam Murdock and the late Charlena Tanner Murdock. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn W. Taylor and sister, Teresa Collins.
Debra is survived by her children, Charley Taylor and husband Chris Brechbiel of Anderson, SC; Zach Taylor and wife Britt of Charlotte, NC; Alison Whitted and husband Sims of Greenville, SC; Katie Samarel and husband Ethan of Charlotte, NC and eight grandchildren Belle, Avery, and Louie Brechbiel, Weldon and Charlotte Taylor, Francie and Thomas Whitted, and Everly Samarel. She is also survived by her brother Phillip Murdock and wife Elaina of Greensboro, NC and mother-in-law Margaret Taylor Courtney of Dover, DE.
The family will receive family and friends from 6-8pm Thursday, February 20, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday at Philadelphia Baptist Church in Hayesville, NC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Music & Memory, 142 Emory Rd., Mineola, NY, 11501 or online at www.musicandmemory.org.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020