Debra Horne
Anderson - Debra Ann Stokes Horne, 63, of Anderson and wife of Charles Randy Horne, Sr., died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Florence, SC on February 5, 1956, she was a daughter of the late James Muldrow Stokes and the late Agnes Lupo Stokes.
She was a longtime paper deliverer with The Anderson Independent Mail, The Greenville News, and The Seneca Journal. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband Charles Randy Horne Sr., daughters; Beverly A. Jones (Stephen), Charlesanna Francois (Honald), Agnes M. Baskin (Ben), and Nikki Horne, sons; Charles R. Horne Jr. (Marie), and James F. Horne (Julie) sisters; Wanda Wilkerson and Brenda Walters. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Lynn Horne, a granddaughter, Debbie Lynn Horne, and a brother, James "Jimmy" M. Stokes.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. Rev. Dalton Fowler will officiate.
The family will receive friends at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Wednesday from Noon until 2:00 pm.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Clemson Downs 500 Downs Loop, Clemson, SC 29631
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
