Services
Colonial Funeral Home
1619 S McDuffie St
Anderson, SC 29624
864-224-1114
Della Crosby Cox

Della Crosby Cox Obituary
Della Crosby Cox

Anderson - Della Crosby Cox, 75, wife of Rev. William Cox died at their home on Sunday, November 24th. Funeral services will be held at Wilson Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, November 30th @ 12:00. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Church Cemetery. The Family will receive friends one hour before the service. Public viewing, Friday from 12:00 until 6:00pm @ the Funeral Home. Services Entrusted to Rich-Colonial Funeral Home. www.rich-colonial-funeral-home.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
