Deloris Patton
Deloris Patton

Piedmont - Deloris Durham Patton, 85, wife of the late Daniel Corbin Patton, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Born in Piedmont, she was a daughter of the late George Hulon Durham, Sr. and Eva Bagwell Durham. She retired from Cushman Mill and was a member of Wren Baptist Church.

Survivors include brother, Hugh Durham (Elaine); and sister-in-law, Ann Durham.

She was predeceased by sister, Rachel D. Trotter; brothers, Ray, Marshall, and Billy Joe Durham; and nephew, Joe Michael Durham.

A graveside service will be held Friday, August 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Wren Baptist Church, 120 Wren Road, Piedmont, SC 29673.

The family and mortuary respectfully request that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
