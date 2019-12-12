|
|
DelRay Cureton
West Pelzer - Helen DelRay Bouchillon Cureton, 101, wife of the late Clyde Stokes Cureton, Sr., passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late John Urias Bouchillon, Sr. and Patti Mae Crooks B. Wall. During WWII, she worked at Jacksonville Shipyards building Liberty Ships. She retired from J. P. Stephens, Monoghan Plant, after twenty-nine years and was a member of Wren Memorial Baptist Church, Greenville.
Survivors include daughter, Branda C. West of West Pelzer; sister, Juanita B. Long of Easley; five grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by sons, Jeff Cureton and Clyde S. Cureton, Jr.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Pelzer. The service will follow at noon, with burial at Graceland Cemetery West, Greenville.
Memorials may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), 3803 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.
The family is at the home of a grandson, Brad West.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019