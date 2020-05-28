Delvin Ray Allen
Delvin Ray Allen service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Service will be l stream live at the mortuary. The family is 230 Oakmont Drive, Anderson, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 28 to May 29, 2020.