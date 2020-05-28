Delvin Ray Allen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delvin Ray Allen

Delvin Ray Allen service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Service will be l stream live at the mortuary. The family is 230 Oakmont Drive, Anderson, SC.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
William and Sheila Smith
Friend
May 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
William and Sheila Smith
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved