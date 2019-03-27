|
Denise Lowe Lollis
Belton - Denise Lowe Lollis, 79, widow of Melvin Samuel Lollis of Belton died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Belton, SC, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Frances Satterfield Lowe. She was a member of Belton Second Baptist Church.
Surviving are: son, Terry Lollis (Wanda) of Anderson; sisters, Faye Davis of Gaffney, Margaret Burroughs of Belton and Kathy Farrell of Goose Creek.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Dawn Brown and Enid Benenhaley.
Service will be held 2pm Friday at Belton Second Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Mitch Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday from 12pm until 1:45pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainey Hospice House.
The family will be at their respective homes and would like to send a special thanks to Rainey Hospice House.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 27, 2019