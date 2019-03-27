Services
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Belton Second Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Belton Second Baptist Church
Denise Lowe Lollis

Denise Lowe Lollis Obituary
Denise Lowe Lollis

Belton - Denise Lowe Lollis, 79, widow of Melvin Samuel Lollis of Belton died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Belton, SC, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Frances Satterfield Lowe. She was a member of Belton Second Baptist Church.

Surviving are: son, Terry Lollis (Wanda) of Anderson; sisters, Faye Davis of Gaffney, Margaret Burroughs of Belton and Kathy Farrell of Goose Creek.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Dawn Brown and Enid Benenhaley.

Service will be held 2pm Friday at Belton Second Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Mitch Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.

The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday from 12pm until 1:45pm at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainey Hospice House.

The family will be at their respective homes and would like to send a special thanks to Rainey Hospice House.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 27, 2019
