Dennis Alewine
Anderson - Dennis Lamar Alewine, 59, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at MUSC.
Born on May 24, 1959 he was the son of the late Gilbert Alewine and Beatrice Smith. He was the husband to Donna B Alewine and was a roofer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Lindy A Berg and Taylor Alewine; son-in-law: Brandon Berg; brothers: Thomas "Wayne" Alewine, Mike Alewine, and Tony Alewine; sisters: Bobbie Alexander and Tonja Davis; grandchildren: Phoenix Berg and Savannah Berg.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother: Henry "Kenny" Alewine; stepmother: Mattie Alewine; and stepfather: Amon Smith.
Services will be held at 12pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Gaffney Road Baptist Church, 1025 Gaffney Road Anderson, SC 29626, and will be officiated by Reverend Dale Cross.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the .
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 16, 2019