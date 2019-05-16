Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Gaffney Road Baptist Church
1025 Gaffney Road
Anderson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Alewine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Alewine


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Dennis Alewine Obituary
Dennis Alewine

Anderson - Dennis Lamar Alewine, 59, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at MUSC.

Born on May 24, 1959 he was the son of the late Gilbert Alewine and Beatrice Smith. He was the husband to Donna B Alewine and was a roofer.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Lindy A Berg and Taylor Alewine; son-in-law: Brandon Berg; brothers: Thomas "Wayne" Alewine, Mike Alewine, and Tony Alewine; sisters: Bobbie Alexander and Tonja Davis; grandchildren: Phoenix Berg and Savannah Berg.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother: Henry "Kenny" Alewine; stepmother: Mattie Alewine; and stepfather: Amon Smith.

Services will be held at 12pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Gaffney Road Baptist Church, 1025 Gaffney Road Anderson, SC 29626, and will be officiated by Reverend Dale Cross.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the .

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now