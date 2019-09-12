Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
1938 - 2019
Dennis Blakely Obituary
Dennis Blakely

Anderson - Dennis A Blakely, 81, of Anderson, SC passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his residence.

Born on April 23, 1938 in Pendleton, SC he was the son of the late Crayton A. Burdette and Martha F. Bawkum and the husband to the late Mary F Blakely. Dennis worked at Quality Foods and retired from Anderson Armored Car, he also served as a Private in the US Army.

He is survived by his son: David Blakely; daughters: Sharon Mapes and Gwen Seymore; 8 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son: Ronnie Blakely; and 1 grandchild.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel and will be officiated by Pastor Ron Lawson. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1pm - 2pm, at the South Chapel.

The family will be at the residence.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 12, 2019
