Dennis Lee Alexander



Anderson - Dennis Lee Alexander, 71, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home.



Born on December 27, 1948 in Anderson, SC he was the son of the late Hoke John Alexander and Cora Bell Steadman Alexander. Dennis was a retired truck driver.



He is survived by his daughters: Kimberly A. Moore and Carolyn Lee Alexander; 6 grandsons; 2 great granddaughters; and his significant other: Connie Vaughn.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son: Jody Lee Alexander.



The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.



Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.









