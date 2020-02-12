Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center
1621 Pearman Dairy Rd
Anderson, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center
1621 Pearman Dairy Rd
Anderson, SC
Dennis Maxwell


1961 - 2020
Dennis Maxwell Obituary
Dennis Maxwell

Anderson - December 27, 1961 - February 9, 2020

Dennis Edward Maxwell, 58, of Anderson, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Shreveport, LA on December 27, 1961, he was a son of the late James Edward Maxwell and the late Paula Lea Foley Maxwell.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corp and was a licensed asbestos remover and a retired construction supervisor.

He is survived by his children, Jessica Maxwell-Clark, Lacey Jones and Josh Ray and his siblings, Michael Johnson, Rev. Dr. Thomas Maxwell, Kenneth Maxwell and Melissa Lea Blackwell.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. Rev. Dr. Thomas Maxwell and Rev. Mike Harrell will officiate. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30pm till 3:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainey Hospice House 1835 Rogers Rd. Anderson, SC 29621

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
