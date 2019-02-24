Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Derk Simpson Obituary
Derk Simpson

Starr - Derk Simpson

Starr - Derek Alexander Simpson, 34, of Starr, passed away Friday, February 21, 2019.

Born February 22, 1984, in Anderson, he was the son of David A. and Vicki Moore Simpson. Derek was a 2005 honor graduate of Clemson University with a degree in Agriculture Mechanization and Business and owner of Simps Trenching, LLC. He was a member of Starr United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his three children, Brylee Katherine Simpson, Carter McGee Simpson and Ellasyn Claire Simpson; brother, Drew Simpson (Lacey) of Iva; three nieces, Kylie, Rylee and Miley; grandmother, Connie "GiGi" Cordell and extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his two grandfathers, Jack Cordell "Popa Jack" and David W. Simpson "Tag" and maternal grandparents, Reba C. and Louie Moore, Jr.

The family will receive friends Monday, February 25, from 6 until 8pm at Sullivan-King Mortuary, 3205 N. Hwy 81. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday at the Simpson Family Farm.

The family is at the home of his parents, 820 Parker Bowie Road, Iva.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Starr United Methodist Church, 7624 Hwy 81 South, Starr SC 29684.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 24, 2019
