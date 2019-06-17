|
|
Derrell Brown
Anderson - Derrell Maurice Brown, 66, husband of Pat Fossum Brown of Anderson, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House.
Memorials may be made to The s Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675-8517, to The Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun St. Anderson, SC 29621, or to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 17, 2019