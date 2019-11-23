|
Derrick Frank Burton
Kannapolis - Derrick Frank Burton, 38, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House.
Derrick was born September 26, 1981, in Anderson, SC, a son of Michael Frank Burton and Judy Ann Burton O'Daniel. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank Burton, Carl McClamrock and Jeanette Kaiser.
A loyal, hardworking and gifted young man, Derrick had worked for Hill Electric, Southeastern Dock and Doors, and A.T. Tree Service. Derrick loved beach trips with his family, was a great baseball player, and enjoyed watching baseball and football. He was also a diehard Clemson Tiger Football fan. Gone too soon, Derrick will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Derrick's memory include his mother, Judy A. O'Daniel and husband, Byron; his father, Michael Frank Burton; his brother, Chris Burton (Maryellen); his grandmother, Claudine McClamrock; nephews, Brady and Tate Burton; aunt, Donna Somero; cousins, Heather Poore and Brooke Taylor; and an uncle, Ronnie McClamrock.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 26th from 12:00-1:00PM at Parkwood Baptist Church, 1069 Central Avenue, Concord, NC 28027. Funeral services to remember and celebrate Derrick's life will begin at 1:00 PM Tuesday in the church, conducted by Rev. Michael Waters.
Memorials may be made to the Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the Burton family by visiting our website at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family and friends of Derrick Frank Burton.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019