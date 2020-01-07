|
Dessie Bailey Kelley Broyles
Anderson - Dessie Bailey Kelley Broyles, 92, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home.
Born April 17, 1927 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Bailey and Linda Stephens Bailey. She was married to the late William Paul Kelley who died in 1962 and then to the late Robert Douglas "Buck" Broyles. During her career, Dessie worked in retail at various department stores. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Temple.
She is survived by her sons, Paul "Ricky" Kelley (Bridggit) and Jimmy Dale Kelley (Faye) both of Anderson, SC; sisters, Betty Ruth Fowler and Mary Scott both of Anderson; 11 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her first and second husbands and her parents, she was predeceased by her son, William Wade "Sarge" Kelley; brothers, Otis Bailey, Archie Bailey; and grandson, Paul Gene Kelley.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am-12:30pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 12:30pm with Rev. Sam Duncan and Jimmy Dale Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Old Silver Brook Cemetery.
Flowers are optional and memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020