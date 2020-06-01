Dessie Mae Geer
Dessie Mae Geer

Anderson - Mrs. Dessie Mae Geer, 100, Passed away on May 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jake and Lola Prince Smith.

Graveside service 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery.

Public viewing will be Tuesday from 3:00-7:00 pm.

www.johnsonfuneralhm.com

Johnson Funeral Home




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
1401 South Fant Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 226-6161
