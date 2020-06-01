Dessie Mae Geer
Anderson - Mrs. Dessie Mae Geer, 100, Passed away on May 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jake and Lola Prince Smith.
Graveside service 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery.
Public viewing will be Tuesday from 3:00-7:00 pm.
www.johnsonfuneralhm.com
Johnson Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.