Dessie Merilyn FennellAnderson - Dessie Merilyn Fennell, age 81, of Anderson, SC passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Hospice of the Upstate.She lived most of her life in Anderson, SC and six years in Scottsburg, Indiana.She was an active member of Belmont Church of God of Prophecy where she taught Sunday School for 48 years and served as Sunday School Superintendent for several years.An author and playwright, she wrote over 50 anointed and inspiring Christian plays and two books, one of which was her autobiography of God's wonderous love and work in her life as a soul winner for Him. Both books are in publication.She and her twin sister owned and operated their own cleaning business called "Squeaky-Clean" after they both retired from Owens-Corning Fiberglass where Merilyn worked for 27 years as a lab technician and partial maintenance worker.She is survived by her brother, Allen Fennell of Anderson.Merilyn was preceded in death by her wonderful loving parents, Samuel J., and Gertrude Kelly Fennell; twin sister, Evelyn Hefner; brother, Knox Fennell; and infant sister, Gerline Fennell, all of Anderson.She really loved all her family especially her nieces and nephews and their families. She loved with her whole heart. She was a soul winner and loved her Lord and Savior who made it all possible.She loved and appreciated her doctors, Gregg Seymour, and his staff; and John Doster, and his staff at the cancer clinic, especially those in the chemo room.The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Belmont Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Alan Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in New Silver Brook Cemetery.Flowers will be accepted, and memorial contributions may be made to Anderson County Humane Society, 407 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC , 29625.