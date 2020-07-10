Diane D. GinnAnderson - Diane Dextor Kelley Ginn, 82, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hospice of the Foothills, Cottingham House.Born May 25, 1938 in Duncan, SC, she is the daughter of the late Daniel Dextor Kelley and Lena Carnes Kelley. She attended Central Presbyterian Church in Anderson, SC.She is survived by her son, Kelley Seawright (Tina) of Anderson, SC; and granddaughters Kayley and Sally Seawright.A crypt side service will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. David J. Bailey officiating.