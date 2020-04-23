|
Diane Vaughn
Honea Path - Connie Diane Fisher Vaughn, 72, of Keowee Road, widow of Irvin Eugene Vaughn died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Anderson.
Born at Saylors Crossroads, she was a daughter of the late Louie and Mildred Louise Fields Fisher. She was a member of Little River Baptist Church, where she taught chidren's Sunday school for over 20 years, and was retired from The Monsanto Company.
Surviving are a son: Mark Vaughn of Honea Path; a daughter: Connie Lynn Cromer of Anderson; seven grandchildren: Kinza Vaughn, Jessica Ginn, Cody Rhodes, Robbie Rhodes, Ariel Robinson, Dustin Vaughn and Megan Lowry; twelve great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers: Johnny and Kim Fisher.
Graveside services for family and friends will be held at 11:00 AM at Little River Baptist Church on Saturday, April 25, 2020 with Rev. Garrett Hart officiating.
The family is at their respective homes. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020