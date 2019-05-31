Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery
Dickie Jean Torrence Beckwith Obituary
Dickie Jean Torrence Beckwith

Belton - Dickie Jean Torrence Beckwith, 77, of Belton, SC passed away May 9, 2019.

She was born in Charlotte, NC, to the late William P. and Jeannette H. Torrence. Dickie was the wife of Thomas Beckwith; mother of Karen B. Mills and her husband, Denver and grandmother of Randi Leigh Ashley and her husband Brandon.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 1St, 2019 at 11:30am at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 31, 2019
