Dickie Jean Torrence Beckwith
Belton - Dickie Jean Torrence Beckwith, 77, of Belton, SC passed away May 9, 2019.
She was born in Charlotte, NC, to the late William P. and Jeannette H. Torrence. Dickie was the wife of Thomas Beckwith; mother of Karen B. Mills and her husband, Denver and grandmother of Randi Leigh Ashley and her husband Brandon.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 1St, 2019 at 11:30am at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 31, 2019