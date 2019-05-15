Dickie T. Beckwith



Belton - Dickie Jean Torrence Beckwith, 77, of Belton, SC died May 9, 2019. She was the daughter of William P. and Jeannette H. Torrence, wife of Thomas Beckwith, mother of Karen B. Mills and husband, Denver and grandmother of Randi Leigh Ashley and husband Brandon. She was born in Charlotte, NC, attended Lees McRae College, and worked in the insurance industry and as a dental assistant.



Dickie loved the country, working on her farm, building fence, bush hogging, cutting grass, riding horses, feeding calves, driving the woods trails in her golf cart, and growing her flowers. But most of all, she was a wonderful and loving mother. Her smile, her jokes and kidding, but most of all, her love and caring ways will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



She will be buried at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery at a time to be announced later.



In lieu of flowers or food, the family suggests a donation to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621 or to your church.



