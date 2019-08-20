|
|
Dollie Price Buchanan Durham
Simpsonville - Dollie Price Buchanan Durham, 96, of Simpsonville, SC, formerly of LaFrance, SC, passed away at Southern Oaks Health and Rehabilitation.
Born October 1, 1922, in Seneca, she was the daughter of the late Jimmy Price and Serena Powell Price. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Edgar Franklin Buchanan and her second husband, Grady Durham.
Dollie worked in the textile industry as a beamer room laborer and was a member of First Baptist Church in LaFrance.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Buchanan of Simpsonville, SC; two granddaughters, Gail Clamp (Calvin) and Cynthia Orris (Adam); three great-grandchildren, Cameron and Katie Clamp and Brandon Orris, all of Aiken, SC.
Family and friends may pay their respects anytime between 9am-4pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 20, 2019