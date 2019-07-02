|
Don Brady, Jr.
Williamston - Donald Rayford Brady, Jr., 56, husband of the late Nita Rae Kelly Brady, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Born in Williamston, he was a son of Barbara Ann Rhodes Brady of Williamston and the late Donald Rayford Brady, Sr. He was the owner of Brady's Barber Shop in Williamston.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by son, Tyler Cain Brady of Clinton; sister, Sonya Maxine Brady of Piedmont; brother, Brent Tyler Brady (Kim) of Greenville; nieces, Anna Larson Brady of Greenville and Chase Gabrielle Dyer of Piedmont; and nephew, Blake Tyler Brady of Greenville.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday, July 3, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. A private committal service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 2, 2019