Don Carlson Jr
Iva - Donald James Carlson Jr., age 63, husband of Jamin Carlson of Iva, SC, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Los Angeles, California on February 13, 1956, he was a son of the late Donald James Carlson and Lois Jean Caza.
After retiring from Boeing in Long Beach, CA as an Aviation Cost Analyst, Don and Jamin made Lowndesville, SC their home. They enjoyed the quiet life of the community and were active members of The First Baptist Church of Iva where Don served on the church security team.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jamie Rivas (Charles) sons, D.J. Carlson (Marci) and Kenny Carlson (Carissa) and 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother Mark Carlson (Vonna).
The family will host a memorial service at The First Baptist Church of Iva on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 11:15 am. This will immediately follow the Sunday School hour.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020