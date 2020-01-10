|
|
Don Hooper
George McDonald "Don" Hooper, 83, husband of Jean Willingham Hooper, went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Banks County, Georgia on August 28, 1936, he was a son of the late T.E. Hooper and the late Maude "Maggie" Magdalene Wood Hooper.
He was retired from T. Ree McCoy & Son Real Estate after 25 years as property manager and was very active in his community. He was a lifetime member of the Hopewell Fire Department and had served that department for over 40 years. He held many positions during his time with the fire department including Chairman of The Board of Directors. He was a member of Whitefield Baptist Church and the Barnett Masonic Lodge #106 F.& A.M. where he was Past Master.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Willingham Hooper, daughter, Cathy Hooper Garner, son, Doug Hooper (Crystal), grandchildren, David Garner (Taryn), Clayton Ehasz (Hannah), and Lindsey Hooper. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Lydia, John David, Anna, Noah, and Chloe Garner and a very special loving friend to the family, Becky Steele.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, M.J. "Buck' Hooper.
A funeral to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3:30pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. The Rev. Fran Phillips will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 2:30pm. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Interim Hospice 16 Hyland Rd. Greenville, SC 29615
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020