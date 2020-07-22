1/1
Don Mayfield
1928 - 2020
Charles Donald Mayfield, 92, husband of the late Mildred Evans Mayfield, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at NHC Healthcare of Anderson.

Born in Anderson on June 15, 1928, he was a son of the late Thomas Jefferson Mayfield and the late Mary Louaner Ayers Mayfield.

He was a hard working provider who spent his career in textiles. He worked for many years at Wellington Mill and ultimately retired from BASF. He was a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Anthony "Tony" Mayfield (Diane), daughter, Louanne M. Glenn (Tom), grandchildren, Misty Deason, Josh-Pruitt Mayfield (Alicia), Scott Glenn (Carey), Joey Glenn (Amy) and Kami Collier. He is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, C.J. Mayfield, 4 sisters and 1 brother.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at South Lawn Memorial Gardens 1350 Flatrock Rd. Starr, SC 29684. Rev. Tom Owen will officiate.

The family will speak to friends following the service.

Social distancing is to be observed.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
South Lawn Memorial Gardens
