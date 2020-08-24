1/
Don Roddey
Don Roddey

Anderson - Mr. Don Ray Roddey, 86, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Great Falls, South Carolina, he was the son of the late William Otis Roddey and Pearl Jane Neely Roddey. He enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War and was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Handcock. After getting out of the Navy, he returned home and began working in the cotton mills. In 1963, he moved to Anderson to work for Wamsutta Mills. In 1972, he joined Hollingsworth as a mobile service technician and stayed there until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Sandra; son, Russell (Katie); and grandchildren, Faith and Dylan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St Jude Children's Hospital (stjudes.org).

A visitation will be held from 4:30pm - 5:30pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
