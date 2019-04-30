Donald Adams



Clemson - Donald Sanford Adams was born March 21, 1940 in Roosevelt County, Portales, New Mexico. Don was the oldest of 12 children of William Sanford and Mattie Lee Goodwin Adams.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara England Adams, of Clemson, children: Laura (Doug) Kinard of Central, Dr. Lisa (Bruce) Mount of Little River SC, and David (Jackie) Adams of Columbia SC and grandchildren: Clifford Kinard, Luke, Rachel, Rebecca Mount and Sean Adams. He is also survived by 7 of his siblings: Katherine Lovenburg, Ann Wells, Ron Adams, Ken Adams, Bob Adams, Brenda Adams, and Greg Adams and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was pre-deceased by siblings Gail Adams, Beverly Adams, Roy Adams, and Jan Goldy.



Don grew up in New Mexico and California. He enlisted in the Army in 1961 and served on border patrol in Germany with the 14 th Armored Cavalry. He was honorably discharged in 1964. Don met his wife, Barbara, in London England while on leave. They married in Germany on 23 December 1963. After completing his BS in Chemistry at Cal-State Fullerton, Don moved his family to Clemson in 1971 to earn his master's degree in biochemistry. Donald joined the SC Army National Guard and later transferred to the US Army Reserves, eventually retiring as 1SGT. Don was employed by Clemson University from 1975 - 2000 as Pesticide Regulatory Coordinator for the state of SC. Don served as a Girl Scout leader with Cadette Troop 11 1976 - 1979 and a Boy Scout Leader with Troop 235 1981 - 1990. He loved his family and country and instilled these values in his children.



Visitation with family is 1 - 3 pm, Saturday, 4 May at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central SC. Funeral is 3 pm, Saturday, 4 May at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central SC.



Graveside Committal at Memory Gardens following the funeral service.



Honorary Pallbearers: Members of the SC Army National Guard



Memorials may be made to the Clemson University Veterans Scholarship Endowment in memory of 1SGT(Ret) Donald S. Adams, MS '75 Online: https://cualumni.clemson.edu/give/walkforveterans Phone: (864) 656-5896, Mail: CU Foundation PO BOX 1889 Clemson SC 29633 with 2301711 on the memo line.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 30, 2019