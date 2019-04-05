|
|
Donald Alfred King
Seneca - Donald Alfred King, 86, husband of Juanita Robinson King, of 319 Canterbury Lane, Seneca, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home.
A native of Seneca, SC, Mr. King was the son of the late Doctor Alfred King and Zoie Gertrude Lovell King. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and later retired from Torrington. Mr. King was a member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church. He will always be remembered as a wonderful and loving husband, daddy and papa.
In addition to his wife, Mr. King is survived by his daughter: Debbi King Donmoyer (Jim); sisters: Dorothy Williams (Alton) and Zoie Ledford; one grandchild: Leann Kleintop; and sisters-in-law: Ruby Fletcher and Maude Forrester.
In addition to his parents, Mr. King was preceded in death by his brothers: Guy King, Ray King and Mel King; and sister: Susie Terry.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Reedy Fork Baptist Church with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00, Friday, April 5, 2019, at Davenport Funeral Home, and from 1:00-2:00 PM, Saturday, prior to the service, at the church.
Flowers are accepted.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 5, 2019