Donald Asbury Franklin
Starr - Donald Asbury Franklin, 88, of Starr, SC, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born December 17, 1930 in Hollywood, GA, he was a son of the late Millus A. Franklin and Margie Walls Franklin. Donald worked in the textile industry as an area supervisor, was a former City Councilman for Anderson and was a member of Toxaway United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Betty Tiller Franklin; sons, Bruce Franklin and Tony Franklin (Deborah) both of Starr, SC; brother, Rev. Herbert Franklin (Sue) of Iva, SC; sister, Dorothy Simpson of Anderson, SC; ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Brad Franklin; two brothers and four sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel Thursday, September 5th at 2:00pm with Rev. Freda Brock and Rev. Herbert Franklin officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Toxaway United Methodist Church, 1212 E. Whitner St., Anderson, SC 29621
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 4, 2019