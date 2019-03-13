|
|
Donald E Simpson
Anderson - Donald E Simpson, 88, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home.
Born on April 23, 1931 in Iva, SC he was the husband to Carolyn Watson Simpson and a member of Cannan Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 1 brother and 2 sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 5pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel and will be officiated by Pastor Jerry Parnell. Visitation will be held from 4pm - 5pm at the South Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pruitt Hospice.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 13, 2019