Donald J. Comfort, age 76, of Sunset Beach NC (formerly of Anderson), passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 after a long illness.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Jan Comfort; his son Donald J. Comfort Jr. and wife Jacki; his daughter Christine Marple and husband Terry; his brother Richard A. Comfort and wife Karen; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman J. Comfort and Kathryn (Giovacchini) Comfort, and his brother Norman J. Comfort Jr. and wife Janet.

Memorials can be directed to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019
